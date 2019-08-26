Taylor Swift Shares Diary Entry About Infamous Kanye West Kerfuffle

We all know what Taylor Swift thinks of Kanye West now (if you don't, maybe check out Swift's sixth album, reputation) but what did a 19-year-old Swift think of the rapper when he initially crashed her win at the 2009 VMAs? Thanks to the diary entries included in a deluxe edition of new album Lover, we know what was going through her head.
"The things that can change in a week," Swift wrote. "If you had told me that one of the biggest stars in music was going to jump on stage and announce that he thought I shouldn’t have won on live television, I would’ve said, 'That stuff doesn’t really happen in real life.'"
Of course, it does, it did, and it set off a chain of events that led to Swift's public "cancellation" in 2016. Swift and West eventually made amends after the 2009 VMA incident. West apologized in a blog post, and Swift penned the song "Innocent" about forgiving West for his ill-timed interruption. The two even joined one another on the VMA stage in 2015, where Swift gave West the Vanguard award.
However, in 2016, a public dispute over whether or not Swift approved West calling her "that bitch" in lyrics on his track "Famous" left Swift's name dragged through the mud. Swift went into hiding, before reemerging as the self-aware "snake" West's wife, Kim Kardashian, alluded she was in her new album.
“I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly," Swift told Vogue in a new interview. "When you say someone is canceled, it’s not a TV show. It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, kill yourself."
If reconciliation is in the cards, it doesn't look like either side is making moves anytime soon. Alas, the feuds keep coming. Swift is currently at odds with West's former manager Scooter Braun instead. Perhaps her next album will feature a diary entry about that?
f you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
