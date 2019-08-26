Kim Kardashian Says Being Underestimated Is Her Vibe

Kim Kardashian and Elle Woods are cut from the same cloth. In an interview conducted by her husband, Kanye West, for Vogue Arabia (casual), she discussed law school and social justice.
Kardashian discussed her interest in the law and her dedication to successfully advocating for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson. Public perception, however, hasn't always been positive. Up until these past few years, the 38-year-old has mostly dabbled in entertainment, beauty, and fashion to great acclaim. While some people don't see the through line to law, Kardashian admitted that she likes it that way.
'There is a misconception that I don’t actually have to study and that I’ve bought my way into getting a law degree – that’s absolutely not true," she says in the interview. "Being underestimated and over-delivering is my vibe."
Kardashian previously spoke to U.S. Vogue about her law education, which she is obtaining through an apprenticeship in addition to passing the bar exam. She studies 18 hours a week under the supervision of lawyer Jessica Jackson, who previously told Refinery29 that Kardashian's commitment would prove her doubters wrong.
"In all her business ventures, she’s been successful. I have no reason to believe her commitment to criminal justice reform will be any different," Jackson explained. "Ms. Alice’s story awakened something in her — something that resonates with her father’s career as a lawyer."
Rather than underestimate Kardashian, always expect her to blow you away. The court is adjourned.
