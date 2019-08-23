Is That A Joe Alwyn Cameo On Lover?

After months — if not years — of agonizing anticipation and the kind of teasing that Taylor Swift does so well, Lover is finally out.
Swift's 18-track album is filled with songs about love in all its' stages and complexities — from the first flutterings of a new crush, to lust, to heartbreak, and the relief of finally moving on.
Many of these songs seem to be about her boyfriend of nearly three years, Joe Alwyn, but none may be so blatant as "London Boy." The song is all about being in love with someone from across the pond, even beginning with an audio clip of a Brit talking about riding on his scooter. Many Swifties assumed that the man in question was Alwyn himself, but after diving in a bit further, fans have figured out that the sample used isn't of her boyfriend, but another Brit in her life: Idris Elba.
The clip is of Swift's Cats co-star on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2017, talking about the things he'd do on a date. Elba at the time had auctioned off a date with him for charity using the site Omaze. Swift's "London Boy" samples Elba saying, "We'd go driving on my scooter, just around London."
Many sappy Swifties may be disappointed that it isn't Alwyn's voice on the track, but let's face it: Elba is a great consolation. And knowing the cunning of Taylor Swift, there may be a chance for Alwyn to jump on a track in the future.
