Taylor Swift Is Leaving New Music Spoilers All Over Spotify

Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated seventh album Lover drops on Friday, August 23. But, before it does, Swift, the ultimate clue dropper, is sending fans secret messages to reveal more lyrics from the album.
Using Spotify's Love, Taylor: The Lover Enhanced Album playlist, Swift will drop lyrics from the upcoming album in audio message "love letters," according to a press release from Spotify.
These lyrics have never been heard nor seen before, suggesting that they have not already been teased via Swift's social media pages. Swift recently released several lyrics from the titular single off Lover in her Instagram caption, including the wedding-centric lines, "My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue/All's well that ends well to end up with you."
In addition to these secret messages for her fans, Swift's Love, Taylor playlist will include the songs previously released from the Lover album, "ME!," "You Need To Calm Down," "The Archer," and "Lover." It will also include a video message from Swift, a handwritten note, and 11 of Taylor’s favorite love songs. However, we're not sure if these love songs are Swift's or by other artists. When Lover drops Friday, the enhanced album will include the rest of the Lover album tracks, as well as more messages to Swifties.
Swift is doing more than just dropping digital clues. Spotify is bringing physical love letters to fans as well, which sleuthing Swifties can discover in locations around the globe. How exactly these letters will be uncovered is uncertain, but given that Swift's fans were able to find her "ME!" butterfly mural thanks to a few clues, it's safe to say that they'll handle it.
Swift's lyric reveal will drop on the Spotify playlist on Tuesday, August 20 at 9 am EST, as will the first love letter for fans to uncover in the real world.
Happy discovering, Swifties!
