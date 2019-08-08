When it comes to what it's like to interview Swift, it's clear there are layers to everything she says. Throughout the interview, writer Abby Aguirre looks for secret messages, but Swift only tells people what she wants them to know. One of those things being that living an online life these days isn't so different than living in a dollhouse. Specifically, Swift told Vogue, online lookie loos “can ‘ship’ you with who they want to ‘ship’ you with, and they can ‘favorite’ friends that you have, and they can know where you are all the time.” Do with those clues what you will.