Is Taylor Swift's New Album Being Hidden In The Handmaid’s Tale & Game Of Thrones?

Before "You Need To Calm Down," and even before "ME!," Taylor Swift gave us one clue about her new era in the form of a butterfly mural in Nashville. The singer kicked off promo for what would later be revealed as her new album Lover by greeting fans at the mural and posing in front of the butterfly wings — and now, suddenly, we're seeing wings everywhere.
You might remember a certain memorable shot from the final episode of Game Of Thrones when Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) approaches the steps of King's Landing to address her army. For one brief moment, she steps in front of her dragon's outstretched wings, appearing to instead have grown them herself. It's a beautiful, symbolic moment that was echoed in episode 6 of season 3 of The Handmaid's Tale, "Household" when Offred (Elisabeth Moss) stands in front of a pair of sculpted bird wings.
The promo for Lover is out of control. pic.twitter.com/BSpCmacpR9— Ariana Romero (@_ArianaRomero) June 26, 2019
For better or for worse, all of these moments represent rebirth, or coming into your true form. The women are spreading their wings (in some cases literally) and I like to imagine that Swift, Moss, and Clarke all met up to discuss. Turns out, that's not entirely out of the realm of possibility.
The cast of The Handmaid's Tale has admitted to listening to Taylor Swift to keep the mood light between takes, and Moss and Swift fangirled over one another at the Golden Globes.
And then there's also this:
Basically, when Lover is finally out, Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) will be the first in line.
