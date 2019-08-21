"I never feel like I've really been a part of Hollywood," she says. "I have a lot of friends who are involved in the arts in different aspects and that helps keep me grounded — just being close with people whose worlds are so different from mine, and how that affects them and how they navigate it." There was a period in her career, Sevigny says, that she was being encouraged to be more "approachable ... like some pretty Hollywood actress." But at 44, after 25 years in the industry, the erstwhile East Village mainstay finds that she feels more appreciated than ever for being who she is. "It's not just that one thing that's being celebrated anymore," she says. "We're all being celebrated. I regret those moments where I wasn't being true to myself."