With less than a month left in the summer season, Megan Thee Stallion is reminding fans that a "Hot Girl Summer" encompasses many different looks. It could be with 40-inch, waist-grazing extensions, long lashes, and iridescent eyeshadow. Or, it could be a makeup-free moment with your natural curls bouncing. Recently, Megan embraced the latter, posting a photo of her naturally curly hair on Instagram.
Since dropping her debut album in early May, the world has known the rapper as one of her many stage personae, "Hot Girl Meg," who has a knack for playing with colorful wigs and neon-colored makeup. Now, fans are getting a rare glimpse of Megan after she's ditched her beauty signatures for, well, nothing at all.
Just a day before performing at Yola Fest in L.A., Megan posted a series of photos to her feed showing off her curly bob sans extensions. Megan captioned one photo, "Natural ting." It's since garnered nearly one million likes.
Fans quickly came in droves to show their support for Megan's curls. "Natural HOT GIRL SHITT!" wrote one user. Another suggested she make her natural hair the look for the newly coined "Hot Nerd Fall." A slew of celebs flooded to Megan's comments, too, including Basketball Wives LA star Brooke Bailey, who wrote "You’re natural hair is beautiful." Erykah Badu, Lauren Jauregui, and Lizzo also shared supportive comments.
The enthusiasm didn't stop there. On Twitter, fans were unanimous on the look after Megan posted a Boomerang showing off her hair and a bikini covered in flames.
The rapper also posted a photo to her Instagram Stories, tagging her hairstylist Jonathan Wright to "come do [her] hair." Wright is the person to credit for Megan's most iconic look as of late, including the extra-long red wig she wore to match Nicki Minaj, who she collaborated with for the official "Hot Girl Summer" single.
Megan was already on her hot-girl shit, but these unapologetic photos prove that she's got levels we haven't even seen yet.
