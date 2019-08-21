What Happened To Jen Saviano On Bachelor In Paradise, In Case You Forgot

Bachelor in Paradise season 6 really is the season of returns for contestants from long ago seasons. First came five-time Bachelor Nation contestant Chris Bukowski and now Bachelor in Paradise alum Jen Saviano is back, for a second chance at finding love on the beach. And after what happened to Jen on Bachelor in Paradise season 3, fans have a lot of reason to hope it goes better for her this time around.
Jen was initially a contestant on Ben Higgins' Bachelor season and didn't make much of a splash there. Jen went through the season without getting a one-on-one and was sent home midway through the season. However, things changed when she hit the beaches of Mexico. In Paradise, she had her sights set on then-future Bachelor Nick Viall and they went on a yachting date where Jen talked about how dolphins have sex for pleasure just like humans. (Nick would go on to have a Bachelor season featuring dolphin-shark contestant Alexis Waters — and I'm going to assume, somewhat wishfully, that it was not coincidental.)
Jen and Nick went on a second date later in the season when Nick convinced Chicken Enthusiast Tiara Soleim to give him her date card. Nick and Jen's special night took place at a carnival, but it was clear their relationship was more than just fun and games. From their initial meeting through the whole season, Nick and Jen stayed close. They seemed poised to be the next Jade and Tanner.
Their biggest hiccup along the way was the fact that Nick was feuding with fellow Paradise-er (and Nick's main romantic rival on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette) Josh Murray.
On The Bachelorette, Andi dumped Nick for Josh; in Paradise, Josh swooped in and wooed Ben Higgins' Bachelor season alum Amanda Stanton, whom Nick had been pursuing. The situation that was made worse when Amanda offered Nick and Jen the designated sex room at the Paradise resort. Josh apparently thought he and Amanda were going to be sleeping there. This caused much drama and tl;dr: It was all very petty.
Nick and Jen also eventually spent time in the other designated Paradise sex room — the Fantasy Suite. But fans soon learned that their relationship was doomed. Nick was announced as the next Bachelor before Bachelor in Paradise finished airing — effectively spoiling his BIP outcome with Jen.
When fans tuned into the finale, they knew that Nick was unlikely to propose, even though he did pick out a Neil Lane engagement ring. Jen was ready for that non-existent proposal, though. "I've fallen in love with you, and I want to continue to fall if you’re willing to catch me," Jen told Nick (via a People magazine recap). Nick said he couldn't tell her he was in love with her, and, although he worried he'd regret it, he had to end their relationship.
Nick didn't seem to regret anything after all, and he went on to film The Bachelor shortly afterwards. That was in 2016, and Jen went back to her regular life post-show.
However, three years later, she's seemingly single still and open to looking for TV love for the third time.
