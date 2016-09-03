Nick Viall's stint as the Bachelor has already gotten off to a shaky start. On Wednesday, his Bachelor in Paradise co-star Lauren Himle told Detroit radio show The Ticket that just a week before, he was in a relationship with former contestant Jen Saviano.
Viall and Saviano got together on Bachelor in Paradise and, according to Himle, the two were "still together, in a relationship" last week. "They did break up on the show, but it's my understanding that they were still seeing each other after the show completed," Himle said.
"She knew that he was kind of manipulating her towards the end," she added, rather cryptically.
Saviano tweeted that she would have no interest in dating Viall again and Himle told her that she deserved better.
You're too good for him boo boo 😘 https://t.co/FW8GuWGCzK— Lauren Himle (@laurenMhimle) August 31, 2016
There seems to be a token contestant with a significant other every season, but we've never heard of the Bachelor himself two-timing the contestants.
This gives us yet another reason to believe that Viall's season will be a dramatic one. Love him or hate him, you have to admit he makes for entertaining television.
