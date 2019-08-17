Diane Kruger Shares A Rare Glimpse Of Daughter With Norman Reedus

There’s nothing like a stroll through the park with your loved ones, and according to Diane Kruger, that’s all she’ll ever need.
On Friday Kruger shared a rare photo of her baby daughter being held up on the shoulders of her dad, Norman Reedus. The image, which was posted on Kruger’s Instagram, featured a short but warm caption expressing love and adoration for the pair.
“Everything I’ll ever need,” wrote Kruger with a heart emoji.
Kruger and Reedus first went public with their relationship in March 2017 after rumors swirled that the pair were dating because of vacation photos. Everyone got their confirmation that couple’s relationship was in full swing when photos of a NYC make-out session were revealed, according to People.
Previously Kruger and Reedus have taken their privacy very seriously, and worked diligently to keep their daughter out of the public eye. They have only shared a few photos of her so far, and usually not of her face. When paparazzi photos were taken of the couple with the baby in January, Kruger wrote a post asking people to take the photos down and not to share them.
“While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety,” explained Kruger. “Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you to not repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal. Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support.”
The couple welcomed their daughter together last fall, and she is Kruger’s first child. Reedus also has a 19-year-old son, Mingus Lucien, with ex Helena Christensen.
