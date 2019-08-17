Diane Kruger Shares A Rare Glimpse Of Daughter With Norman Reedus

“While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety,” explained Kruger. “Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you to not repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal. Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support.”