Thought you were done shopping for the season? Think again. Sale season — not unlike summer itself — refuses to go gentle into that good night. And just as you’ve cherishing those last few summer Fridays, you should also embrace these last few blowout sales — they’ll vanish like the green on the leaves once fall deliveries begin in earnest.
The latest discount frenzy to grab our attention comes courtesy of Shopbop — the trend-forward retailer is taking an additional 25% off accessories in their already marked-down sale section with code “TAKE25”. The shoes, handbags, and jewelry we spotted were of the highly covetable variety — raffia sandals from Ulla Johnson and beaded totes from Susan Alexandra were among the discounted finds in the 1,000+ piece assortment. Curious? We’d encourage you to click through ASAP — this sale ends tomorrow, August 14.
