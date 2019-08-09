At Copenhagen Fashion Week, Ganni Goes Back To The Heart Of The Brand’s DNA

Your favorite Instagram influencer's favorite brand Ganni just celebrate a major milestone with its spring 2020 collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Since husband and wife duo Ditte Reffstrup (creative director) and Nicolaj Reffstrup (CEO) took over the label in 2009, the Scandinavian brand has steadily climbed to It girl status. Ganni is often considered the highlight of Copenhagen Fashion Week and its latest runway show was no exception.
“This collection feels personal. It always does, but maybe this one feels different because it marks 10 years of GANNI for Nicolaj and me," Ditte said in a press release. "It means so much to see how women all over the world connect to what we do. I don’t think we ever really dared to believe it would come this far, expanding globally with stores opening in the US and everywhere. So I’ve been thinking a lot about the core of Ganni. Not in a branding way, but about why we started – the heart of it. In the studio, they’ve been joking that this is my therapy collection."
So what did that look like on the runway? It was a continuation of Ganni's spring 2019 collection with masculine-inspired tailoring alongside feminine silhouettes, broderie Anglaise, bodycon and cut-outs, all aiming to communicate strength and power. It’s femininity the Ganni way. But there was also a '70s-ish vibe, thanks to the tailoring.
Come next year, you can expect to see your favorite influencer wearing the Prince of Wales check blazer with matching pleated pants or a short scallop-hem skirt. A little thrift store ‘90s Pulp cool creeps into the knitted cardigans and jumpers with crystal flower buttons and detailing. And of course, there are also variations on Ganni’s cult wrap printed dress.
“I’ve also been thinking a lot about what it means to be a woman right now,” Ditte explained further in the release. “In today’s world, there’s so much female confidence but still so much unfinished business. I’m a mother of two girls who’ll be women in the world soon, so it’s on my mind. What we do is all about making women feel like they are capable of anything, [...] making women feel comfortable in their own skin.”
