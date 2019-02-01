Face facts: winter will be here for longer than we want. The sooner we accept that reality, the more bearable the wait for spring shall be. Now that we've gotten that out of the way, we can make the best of what we've got — and that means reviving that vintage coat you thought you were done with, layering the summer pieces you thought you'd have to wait months to wear, or injecting some much-needed color into your neutrals-only repertoire (we get it: we do it too).