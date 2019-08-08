Amid this crowd of horror anthologies, Two Sentence Horror Stories stands out in its perspective. Save for one episode, all of Two Sentence Horror Stories' leads are women of color. Using supernatural plot devices, the episodes all get at the pervasive anxieties that accompany being a woman in the world. Will this first date end dangerously? Does my boss want to control my identity? How do the effects of an abusive partner linger after the relationship ends?