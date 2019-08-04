Meghan Markle Got A Very Sweet Birthday Wish From Prince Harry

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle typically use their joint Instagram account to draw attention to worthy causes and update us commoners on royal happenings, the Duke of Sussex broke tradition this morning with a romantic message in honor of his wife’s 38th birthday.
“Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday,” reads a post from @sussexroyal. The account shared a photo of Meghan beaming and donning a bright blue dress from the pair’s first tour together in Tonga. Under the text, there’s a more personal message: “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure! Love, H.”
Advertisement
Harry isn’t the only one celebrating, though. Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared a photo of both royal couples, joined by Prince Charles. “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!” the couple wrote.
Prince Charles also had a wish and a slideshow of photos for his daughter-in-law’s special day. “A very Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex,” reads a post from the Clarence House account.
In an interview with Katie Couric, royal commentator Omid Scobie predicted that Meghan will be spending her second birthday as a royal with her loved ones. “Prince Harry will be back from Google Camp in Sicily, where he gave a speech about the fight against climate change, so they’ll be spending Meghan’s birthday quietly as a family,” Scobie said. “The Sussexes have been so busy this year that I can imagine her birthday will simply involve a well-deserved day of rest with a few friends — and, of course, precious moments with Archie.”
Calling Meghan’s year busy is an understatement. Not only did she just give birth in May, but she has been hard at work on her own charity project, Sussex Royal The Foundation of The Duke And Duchess of Sussex, with Prince Harry. This year, she also guest-edited British Vogue, using the magazine to highlight women making change around the world, and she announced a capsule collection of workwear, which will double as a philanthropic project: for each item bought, another will be donated to London charity Smart Works.
All of that said, there’s nothing Meghan deserves more than a relaxing celebration with friends and family.
Advertisement