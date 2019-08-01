This morning, the world awoke to discover that Sussex Royal, the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now follows zero accounts on Instagram. According to Sussex Royal, the Duke and Duchess are looking to "highlight various causes, people, or organizations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large," so they have cleared their own account in order to shine a spotlight on some of these causes.
Their latest post asks followers to comment with suggestions of people and organizations who serve as forces for change — and every month, Sussex Royal will select 15 of these suggested accounts to feature every month, starting next Monday.
For the month of August we look to you for help. We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is.... Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large. Over the next few days please add your suggestions into the comments section: someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow. We will choose 15 accounts and follow them next Monday, as we spend the month of August acknowledging the Forces for Change in all of our lives.
This announcement comes just as the September issue of British Vogue, for which Markle served as the guest editor, is about to hit newsstands. The issue is called Forces for Change and will highlight 15 women selected by Markle and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful who are "redefining our world for the better" in their respective fields. Among those featured are actress Jameela Jamil, who advocates for body positivity; Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie, an activist for gender equality; New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who brought her country together in the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting; and Somali boxer Ramla Ali, the first Muslim woman to win a boxing title in England.
I am thrilled to reveal the cover of the September 2019 issue of @BritishVogue – and to introduce you to the bold, brilliant and inspirational woman who has guest edited it with me: HRH The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal. For the past few months, the Duchess and I have been working together on this shared passion project: to dedicate British Vogue’s biggest issue of the year to all the remarkable women who are redefining our world for the better. We have called it – and them – our #ForcesForChange. The story begins with this cover, starring 15 changemakers, all titans in their respective fields, who have been personally selected by the Duchess and myself for the powerful and positive differences they are making in our world. The 16th slot will appear as a mirror on the printed cover, and was included at the special request of the Duchess to show that you – that all of us, in fact – are part of this moment too. It’s been a real labour of love and I feel very humbled today to be able to finally unveil it to the world. Read about how the Duchess became the first guest editor of the September issue in the magazine’s 103-year history at Vogue.co.uk now, and discover the full cover story in the new issue, on newsstands Friday 2 August. Photographed by @TheRealPeterLindbergh, with fashion editors @Edward_Enninful and @TheRealGraceCoddington, hair by @BartPumpkin and @SergeNormant, make-up by @TheValGarland and @Diane.Kendal, nails by @LorraineVGriffin and @YukoTsuchihashi. Starring: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington
