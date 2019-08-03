Descendants 3 Stars Share Loving Tributes To Cameron Boyce: “This Movie Belongs To You”

Descendants 3, the last movie in the hit science-fiction series, aired on the Disney Channel on Friday. For Cameron Boyce’s fans and co-stars, the premiere was bittersweet. It was the last time Boyce would appear on-screen, and his fellow Descendants cast members shared social media tributes to the late actor, who died from “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy” in July.
Dove Cameron, who played Mal, reflected on the end of Descendants with a series of heartfelt Instagram posts from the set. In one post, she wrote of Boyce, “words fail me. my heart is heavy with pain, and aching, agonizing love.” Alongside the caption, she included a behind-the-scenes blooper video from the Descendants set; Boyce, who played Carlos, stands on the end, holding hands with the cast. In another photo, she shared a screenshot of a text conversation with Boyce and castmates Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart, where they tell each other how much they love one another.
i think that’s all the behind the scenes content i have. i wanted to post all of it, because i need to give it all away, i can’t hold it anymore. these past 6 years have been filled with more growth, more deep, true love and more vibrant LIFE, than most people experience in a lifetime and for that, i am forever grateful and forever indebted. i am humbled by the relationships i have made, the family i have found. i never thought i would ever feel truly SEEN for the human alien (that i think all artists feel they are) that i am until i found these people, my tribe. to @kennyortegablog : you are my guiding light, my mentor, my idol, my friend. thank you for shaping me into the performer that i am, you will always have your mark on me. to the fans: you are incredible, your dedication is unfathomable. i cannot believe how loved and cared for you have made us all feel, and all of this is thanks to YOU and your support. we owe it all to you. to our entire cast family , thank you for making me what i am. i truly believe i will never know better people, and i could never put my gratitude into words. to @sofiacarson , @booboostewart.art and cameron. words fail me. my heart is heavy with pain, and aching, agonizing love. my siblings. 6 years with the best. how did i get so lucky? goodbye, descendants. i will be forever grateful for this world, this momentary allowance into what felt like a double life. this world that was only ours, that we got to literally BUILD UP around us, that kept us safe, that let us escape to a place where everything made sense and everyone had love and a place they belonged, in our most formative and sensitive years. i needed you at 17, when i was lost and looking, and now i leave you stronger, deeply rooted and decidedly wild, if not a little heartbroken. although, i never truly leave you.
Hugs seem to have been Boyce’s favorite form of affection. Carson, who portrays Evie, shared a video of the Descendants wrap, where herself, Boyce, Stewart, and Cameron are all together. As director Kenny Ortega announces that filming is complete, the group receives cheers from the crew, and give each other a huge group hug. “[D]ear cam, this one’s for you,” wrote Carson, while also tagging the Cameron Boyce Foundation.
She also said farewell to her character, Evie, and reflected on Boyce, writing, “My Cam. Our Cam. Who is looking down upon us today, dancing like only he knew how, laughing like only he (in the whole world) could make us laugh, and smiling as if everyday was heaven on earth,” adding that she misses his hugs.
My Dearest Evie, As I write this, I cannot bring myself to say goodbye to you...but this is not a good bye. You and I are bound at the heart from here until eternity. And until then I will love you, Evie. Forever and for always. Five years ago, I walked into an audition room, that, little did I know, would turn my whole world upside down and paint it a beautiful shade of blue. To say that you changed my life would be saying too little....But, if I’m being honest, I could never say enough. I could never find the words to express to you the fairytale you have gifted me. You have taken me on the journey of a lifetime & this life time over (and a thousand lifetimes after that). Every precious moment, every memory, every laugh, every smile...has felt like pixie dust. The purest magic. A fairytale. But most of all, my dear Evie, you gifted me with an angel...My Cam. Our Cam. Who is looking down upon us today, dancing like only he knew how, laughing like only he (in the whole world) could make us laugh, and smiling as if everyday was heaven on earth. I thank you for every hug he gave me. The warm embrace I still feel, every waking day. What I would do, to hug him today. Five years, three movies, and here we are. My heart full, eyes watering, struggling to find the words to say...THANK YOU. It has been my HONOR. To our Descendants family, Today may be the end of our fairytale, but we are forevermore a family. You have gifted me with more joy than I could ever possibly express...Your love for Evie and for our beautiful world of purple and blue has been boundless...And so...my gratitude to you, is infinite. As my words fail me, I promise you this... You will forever be my family, And I will... Forever and always... Be your Evie. I love you, Your Sofia
China Anne McClain, who plays the pirate Uma, also paid tribute to his hugs, sharing an image of the two embracing on Instagram. She dedicated the movie to Boyce, writing, “I can’t believe [Descendants 3] premieres tomorrow night. I love you forever. This movie belongs to YOU.”
It never gets any easier hearing your name or seeing your face, freckles. What you said to me on our last day of filming to make me laugh this hard in the middle of crying will always be our secret🤫🤐😆😆 I can’t believe it premieres tomorrow night. I love you forever. This movie belongs to YOU. #Descendants3 #CameronForever
