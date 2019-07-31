Can you make out that hazy image, slowly becoming clear before you? That's the picture of you, soaking up the last full month of summer the right way: Reading on a chaise lounge. From Tea Obreht's highly anticipated second novel set in the American West to Jia Tolentino's new essay collection, August has no shortage of books to read while you work on a tan.
Oddly, this list is also full of books with that end-of-summer feel. Elizabeth Ames' The Other's Gold tracks the friendship of four college roommates, and will give you those back-to-school jitters. The scalding hot romance in Alisha Rai's new rom-com, The Right Swipe, begins with a one night stand on a summer night. And the heat in Obreht's new book is palpable — it's set in the Arizona Territory during a drought.
There's a book for you on this list. Go and find it.
In the Country of Women, Susan Straight (August 6)
Susan Straight wrote this family history for her three daughters — and we’re lucky that she shared it with the rest of us. Theirs is a saga full of independent, brave, tough women. The women who came before you, my daughters, were legends,” Straight writes. Straight’s family is white, from Switzerland and Colorado. Her ex-husband, with whom she had three children, is Black, and his family endured through enslavement and Jim Crow. This is the story of America, through the lens of one family.
The Wolf Wants In, Laura McHugh (August 6)
Calling all fans of Sharp Objects and the third season of True Detective: You need to read Laura McHugh, the literary queen of the emerging Ozark Noir genre. There’s just no getting out of the town of Blackwater, KA, riddled by poverty and the opioid epidemic — but the two women in The Wolf Wants In are going to try. The book switches perspective between Sadie Keller, whose 36-year-old brother, Shane, died mysteriously, and Tenley, an 18-year-old from a family with a “reputation.” See how their stories intersect.
The Things You Save in a Fire, Katherine Center (August 6)
Remember when the women of Sex and the City travel to Staten Island to watch the firemen revue? The Things You Save in a Fire is the literary equivalent of that road trip. Katherine Center's funny, unabashedly sentimental romance unfolds between Cassie, the only woman firefighter in her town, and a new rookie on the squad.
The Turn of the Key, Ruth Ware (August 6)
True story: I read The Turn of the Key in two days, and hardly thought of anything else. In this riveting suspense novel, Ruth Ware reworks and modernizes Henry James' famous Turn of the Screw. Rowan thinks she's found the perfect job — a nannying gig at Heatherbrae House, a smart-home in the middle of the Scottish countryside. But then the parents disappear, the kids are demanding, and she might be hearing ghosts in the attic. What are you going to believe? Logic, or Rowan?
The Dearly Beloved, Cara Wall (August 6)
Charles and Lily, James and Nan get together in 1963. Charles and James are preachers at the Third Presbyterian Church in Manhattan. With that, the die are cast. Cara Wall tracks how their relationships and beliefs change as the years go by. A moving read — no background in theology necessary.
Our Women on the Ground: Essays by Arab Women Reporting From the Arab World, ed. Zahra Hankir (August 6)
Here's heroism. In this collection, 19 women journalists share their experiences on the front lines of shaping narratives about their home countries. Why do they risk their lives, over and over? In an era where the truth is put up for debate, let's celebrate these women, who venture into conflict to get at the truth.
Trick Mirror, Jia Tolentino (August 6)
When Jia Tolentino publishes one of her essays on the New Yorker website, which blend incisive insights with personal detours, the internet stops. So imagine what’ll happen when her book comes out. Read Trick Mirror for Tolentino's insights on millennial scammers, social media, and her own coming of age. Sorry, Hannah Horvath — this is the voice of a generation.
Hollow Kingdom, Kira Jane Buxton (August 6)
A pet crow bands together with old wild animals to save the world from a human-created apocalypse. Holly Kingdom has a wacky premise — but Kira Jane Buxton delivers, with writing as unpredictable and funny as the premise itself. The world through the lens of a crow’s eyes, and through Buxton’s whimsical and clever writing, is sweet, smart, and irresistible.
A Pure Heart, Rajia Hassib (August 6)
Starting from the same childhood home, Rose and Gameela Gubran follow very different paths. Rose moves to New York with her American husband. Gameela stays in Egypt and becomes more religious. When Gameela is killed in a suicide bombing, Rose returns to Cairo to try and understand what happened.
The Right Swipe, Alisha Rai (August 6)
Good news for all of us out there on the apps: The Right Swipe proves that the meet-cute is possible in the era of online dating. And a good, old-fashioned love story is possible in a modern context, where she’s a high-powered dating app CEO who fears commitment, and he’s a sensitive former football pro — who just started working for her competitor. Rai has a reputation for writing some of romance’s best sex scenes. Read Rhiannon and Josh’s story in The Right Swipe, and you’ll get why.
The Swallows, Lisa Lutz (August 13)
Remember when “boys will be boys” was still an acceptable excuse for misogynistic behavior? This attitude governs the social structure at Stonebridge Academy, a Vermont boarding school, in 2009. Alexandra Witt’s female students introduce her to the Darkroom, where boys share details (and photos!) from their sexual exploits. Set a decade before the #MeToo movement kicks off in full force, women are coming for the patriarchy in this big ‘ol novel novel, ripe with idiosyncratic characterization and memorable scenes.
Yellow House, Sarah M. Broom (August 13)
The yellow house was bought by Sarah M. Broom’s grandma in 1961. It washed away in Hurricane Katrina. In this memoir, Broom recalls a century’s-worth of family history, centering around this house in a neglected area of a mythical American city.
A Door in the Earth, Amy Waldman (August 27)
Twenty-two-year-old Parveen is aimless and looking for a sign. One comes in the form of Mother Afghanistan, a famous memoir by the doctor Gideon Crane about his time in a rural village, and his failure to prevent his host from dying while giving birth. But when Parveen goes to the village, she senses a gap between his words and the reality of life in Afghanistan. What is the cost of American intervention, from Crane’s to hers to the army around the village? A Door in the Earth is written with the precision of a journalist, and the narrative structure of a born novelist.
Gods With a Little G, Tupelo Hassman (August 13)
Helen Dedleder is doubly trapped. There’s the usual struggle of being a teen girl, compounded with the fact that she lives in a town so conservative it’s literally cut off from the rest of the country. Internet is monitored, and she listens to radio from the nearby city, Sky. In super short, first-person chapters, Helen lets us into her world — brimming with more transgression and wild thoughts than her father would like. Sweet and sour, magical yet grounded in reality: Gods With a Little G is one special coming-of-age tale. Take note, HBO: This would be perfect prestige TV fodder.
The Memory Police, Yoko Ogawa (August 13)
Oh the island where our unnamed narrator lives, nothing is permanent. The birds disappear, then perfumes, then calendars. Every time an object “disappears,” the Memory Police — an authoritarian force – carry out a process of elimination, so that no trace remains. How can our narrator, a novelist, hold on to her sense of reality when it’s constantly fragmenting? And how can she stop the rate of erosion. You won’t be forgetting this haunting and imaginative novel anytime soon.
Inland, Tea Obreht (August 13)
After the smashing success of her first novel The Tiger’s Wife, Tea Obreht’s name became synonymous with “fiction superstar.” Inland is her long awaited follow-up. Inland is set in the scorching, wild Arizona territory in the year 1893, where water is scarce, survival is not a guarantee, and magic is out there. Obreht follows two characters in this desert: Nora, a homesteader in constant conversation with her dead daughter, and Lurie, a fugitive traveling by camel who sees ghosts. It takes a while for the characters to meet, but the payoff is worth it.
The Beekeeper of Aleppo, Christy Lefteri (August 27)
The Beekeeper of Aleppo is testament to the power narrative has to make current events come alive. When you’re reading about Nuri and Afra’s journey, it’s impossible to think of the refugee crisis in abstract terms. Nuri and Afra have a good life in Aleppo, Syria. He’s a beekeeper; she’s an artist. But that life is smashed by war. They’re forced to flee. The book is shaped from real experiences: Author Christy Lefteri is the child of Cypriot refugees, and worked with refugees in Athens.
The Other’s Gold, Elizabeth Ames (August 27)
As freshmen, Lainey, Ji Sun, Alice, and Margaret are thrown together by the housing gods of Quincy-Hawthorn College. Their meeting is a matter of chance. Their lifelong friendship is not — the four women choose to love each other, even through their most unflattering turns. Each of the four sections in The Other’s Gold explores one friend’s worst-ever mistake, and how it impacts her and her relationships. The Other’s Gold is as beautifully written and epic in scope as A Little Life, but featuring women characters.
