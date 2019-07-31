We all know that convenience is the name of the game for the Amazon. The company that pioneered “1-click” ordering and a little package of members-only benefits that we simply call “Prime” is constantly innovating new ways to make the shopping experience more and more seamless for the 197 million people who visit the site every month. And this week, they launched the newest innovation: a user-powered personal shopping feature for Prime Wardrobe members called — you guessed it — Personal Shopper.
Prime Wardrobe is already convenient: members can order up to eight pieces (from an extensive collection of brands, located here) at a time and enjoy a seven-day try-on period before deciding what they want to keep. And, there's free shipping and returns — jeans shoppers and time-strapped people, take note. Now, with Personal Shopper, members have the added benefit of creating a “style profile” on Amazon’s app and have shopping suggestions served based on their choices. (Customers can still select what gets shipped to them — they simply don’t have to spend the time browsing.)
At the moment, Personal Shopper is only available for women’s clothing, but Amazon plans to expand into other categories soon. Prime Wardrobe is included in standard Prime membership benefits, but the personal shopping feature is an extra $4.99 per month, and allows access to the same brands that we always look for on Amazon: longtime Shopping team faves like Levi’s, Parker, and J.Crew Mercantile, along with in-house creations like workwear brand Lark & Ro and activewear from Core 10. If you’re a Prime Member and want to explore the feature, head to the Amazon app and enter “personal shopper” in the search bar, and prepare to take your browsing experience to the next level of convenience.
