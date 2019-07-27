Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are grieving the tragic loss of their dog Waldo Picasso, TMZ reports. A representative for Jonas told the outlet that the couple’s Alaskan Klee Kai was killed in a “freak accident.”
According to TMZ, a dog walker was out with Waldo in New York City when he abruptly broke away from his leash and ran into traffic. Though Turner and Jonas haven’t yet released a public statement, an unnamed source said that the pair was “torn up” over the loss and went to see a therapist. They reportedly reported the incident to the police on Friday, two days after Waldo’s death.
Advertisement
Turner and Jonas adopted Waldo in April 2018. He was their second dog; their first, Porky Basquiat, was from Waldo’s same litter. Porky was a gift from Jonas to Turner, and both pups have been prominent members of the Turner-Jonas family. The dogs even posed with Jonas for People’s Sexiest Man Alive photo shoot.
“I think I knew they were definitely part of the family when my parents met them and my mom was buying them gifts and treats and hoping that she could babysit when I travel," Jonas previously told Today. “That's when you know they are definitely a family dog.”
Advertisement