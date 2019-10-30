Dagne Dover’s Sale Section Is Stocked With Fall Essentials

Our frequent visits to Dagne Dover’s online hub have taught us that the brand does not go into markdown very often, so when we hit the site on our weekly rounds and saw its over 40%-off sale section, we sprang into shopping action. A wide range of fall-essential colorways are currently knocked down, so look out for warm clay tones, deep blues, and fatigue greens in beloved styles like the Parker Air Mesh Pouch or sleek-strapped laptop sleeves. If you’re in the throes of stocking up on fall-essentials or holiday gifting goods, then this is the perfect time to snag a smart commuter or workhorse organization bag for a fraction of the normal price.
When it comes to a simple, chic, do-everything-and-go-everywhere bag, Dagne Dover’s stylish accessories frequently top our list — and, based on our research, our readers share our devotion. The six-year-old New York-based brand has earned legions of devotees — including our founder/creative director, Piera Gelardi — by designing streamlined and sturdy backpacks, handbags, and wallets that leave no organizational stone unturned. Whether it’s a satchel equipped with a water-bottle holder, keyring, and six interior pockets; or a foldable wristlet that manages to stash all a multitude of essentials while maintaining a slim profile, the brand’s ability to deliver high-capacity accessories that don’t scream “bag lady” keeps us coming back again and again.
