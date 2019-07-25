Lisa Taddeo Of Three Women Picks Her Four Favorite Books

Lisa Taddeo's Three Women is the latest accessory of the season. The book's tri-color cover has been spotted all over Instagram. Three Women is entertaining enough to make a subway commute zoom by; riveting enough for make for a good beach read; and blisteringly intelligent enough to merit a nod of approval on a college campus.
Beyond the inarguably cool cover is revolutionary book that takes women's desire seriously. In the Three Women, Taddeo writes about the lives of three American women through the prism of their desires: What they want desperately, and what they never got. Taddeo never makes judgements when writing about Lina (a homemaker stuck in a loveless marriage), Sloan (a confident woman in a non-monogamous marriage), and Maggie (who, at 17, has a relationship with her teacher). Instead, she presents their stories for us to consider and color in with our own experiences with sex and longing. The book, an experiment in voyeurism and empathy, has charmed critics and readers alike.
Given that it's become chic to read her book everywhere, Taddeo shared four of her favorite books with Refinery29 along the best places to read them. Put these on your list of future accessories.
Sing to It, Amy Hempel
"Amy Hempel is divine. This book, like her others, is infinitely digestible for being so frank and wise and stunningly-written. I've found solace reading Hempel in hospital waiting rooms. I've found joy reading her on the hot rocks of Sorrento. She traverses territories and emotional mindsets. She is chameleonic in her transportational abilities."
Me Talk Pretty One Day, David Sedaris
"David Sedaris is ironic and cutting without ever being cruel. Even though he is laser-sharp and all-seeing, he is empathetic and sincere. I think he's one of the only truly brilliant satirists who also has a glowing heart. The first time I read it was in a car, in the backseat, ignoring the other passengers, ignoring mile markers and stopping short. It helps you put things into perspective. To less-hate the people around you. If David Sedaris is this smart and perspicacious without being murderous, then I can be, too."
In Cold Blood, Truman Capote
"The horror of this book is tempered by the farawayness with which Capote handles the subject matter. He is at once infinitely close and remotely novelistic. The nuance, the complexity of emotion is as true to real life as anything ever written. The horror is on every page but so, too, is a bizarre mollification. I've read In Cold Blood at bars, eating dinner alone, feeling alone but also powerful within that aloneness."
The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald
"I like to reread this in the summer. Ideally near a lake. I think there's no better book that describes that reaching, that observing from afar a life more glittering than our own. The thundering of the car, the laughter and clinking glasses of the party. The quiet agony of waiting for something to happen to someone else, something you wish was happening to you."
