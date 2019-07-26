Lisa Taddeo Of Three Women Picks Her Four Favourite Books

Lisa Taddeo's Three Women is the latest accessory of the season. The book's tri-color cover has been spotted all over Instagram. Three Women is entertaining enough to make a subway commute zoom by; riveting enough for make for a good beach read; and blisteringly intelligent enough to merit a nod of approval from the biggest book snobs.
Beyond the inarguably cool cover is revolutionary book that takes women's desire seriously. In the Three Women, Taddeo writes about the lives of three American women through the prism of their desires: What they want desperately, and what they never got. Taddeo never makes judgements when writing about Lina (a homemaker stuck in a loveless marriage), Sloan (a confident woman in a non-monogamous marriage), and Maggie (who, at 17, has a relationship with her teacher). Instead, she presents their stories for us to consider and color in with our own experiences with sex and longing. The book, an experiment in voyeurism and empathy, has charmed critics and readers alike.
Given that it's become chic to read her book everywhere, Taddeo shared four of her favorite books with Refinery29 along the best places to read them. Put these on your list of future accessories.