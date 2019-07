Judge Temporarily Blocks 3 New Anti-Abortion Laws In Arkansas

Advocates said SB 448 would have done the most damage to Arkansans' abortion access. The state currently only has two abortion providers, Planned Parenthood and Little Rock Family Planning Services, both of which are based in Little Rock. According to the lawsuit, Planned Parenthood only offers medication-induced abortions , which are offered up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy. At Family Planning Services, which does offer surgical abortion care, the only provider isn't OB/GYN board-eligible or certified. If SB 448 were to go into effect, about 1,800 Arkansans a year — or 66% of those seeking to terminate their pregnancies in the state — would not be able to access abortions, according to evidence introduced before the court.