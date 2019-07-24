Judge Temporarily Blocks 3 New Anti-Abortion Laws In Arkansas

The measures are three of 12 anti-abortion bills Arkansas lawmakers have passed this past legislative session alone. House Bill 1439 banned the procedure after 18 weeks of pregnancy, Senate Bill 2 made it a felony for health providers to perform an abortion if they believed the woman asked for her pregnancy to be terminated because fetal Down Syndrome was detected, and Senate Bill 448 required that physicians who perform surgical abortions be board-certified and board-eligible in obstetrics and gynecology.