This explanation is perfectly in line with the pattern of anti-choice activists and politicians working to pass laws to limit access to abortion while working within existing federal laws . These sorts of policies and maneuvers have led to the closure of dozens of abortion clinics throughout the country. "I think the lawsuit is an attempt to get around fundamental protections in our nation’s abortion law, to undermine a woman’s right to an abortion," Andrew Beck, senior staff attorney with the ACLU's Reproductive Freedom Project, told Refinery29. "It’s definitely unlawful, it’s definitely bad policy, and it’s really designed as an end-run around [Roe v. Wade]." Beck said while he can't predict the outcome of the lawsuit, he believes it is totally incompatible with the constitution. "You can imagine that if every person that sought an abortion could be brought into a lawsuit by an ex-boyfriend and have her decision questioned and interfered with and have the provider sued years later ... that’s clearly the point of this," he said.