Tata Harper's Summer Birthday Sale Has All Your Faves At 20% Off

Shopping for beauty products is always way more fun when you can save a couple bucks. Well, calling all Tata Harper fans, because the brand is celebrating the founder's birthday by giving shoppers the gift of 20% off. That's right: It's someone else's birthday, but you're getting all the presents.
From July 25 - 31, the farm-to-bottle skin-care brand is offering 20% off all Tata Harper orders over $100 with promo code BIRTHDAY. (Everything is eligible for the discount, with the exception of value sets and gift cards.) So if you're running low on your HG favorites, like the fan-favorite Regenerating Cleanser, or acne-fighting Clarifying Mask, now's the best time to stock up. Click through the slideshow to see what other skin and makeup gems we're adding to cart.
