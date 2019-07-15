Amazon Just Dropped A Prime Day Deal That Taylor Swift Fans Will Go Crazy For

To borrow from Taylor Swift: baby doll when it comes to a sale, I promise that you'll never find an Amazon Prime Day deal quite as good as this Lover merch package.
Last week, Swift was the headliner at Amazon's Prime Day concert. She performed some of her greatest hits, including throwback faves including "Love Story" and "I Knew You Were Trouble," before diving into her two new singles off upcoming album Lover, "ME!" and "You Need To Calm Down." It was the perfect way to usher in Swift's new era, and there's a deal for fans wishing to get into Swift's new groove.
Over on Amazon, one can purchase two packages of Lover merch. The first comes with a long sleeve tee, socks, a straw emblazoned with the word Lover, and the Lover CD (of course). The tee is baby pink, with Swift's face on the front and exploding butterflies on the back. The socks also have butterflies — a reminder of Swift's metamorphic change from snake to butterfly on this album cycle. This package will cost you $70 on Prime Day.
The second package features a short sleeve tee shirt, a baseball hat, a four-pack of buttons, and the Lover album. it is my favorite of the two, containing a short sleeve shirt that features the Lover album art on the front, and the butterflies-from-a-snake tattoo featured in Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" video on the back. The cap has an image of a burger with fries, a nod to the "You Need To Calm Down" moment in which Perry dressed as a burger and Swift the accompanying fries. This merch pack is on sale for $60.
One person this Amazon deal won't benefit is Scooter Braun, who purchased Swift's masters up through her Reputation album along with Big Machine Records earlier this month. Swift was angered by the deal, calling Braun a "manipulative bully" who only wanted the worst for her career. While it's unclear whether Swift will re-record her songs per Kelly Clarkson's suggestion, at she'll have Lover to share with the world: A work that's entirely hers. With the purchase of this merch, fans can support Swift's future.
