New Music To Know This Week: Lila Iké Brings Us To Jamaica, Doe Paoro Reclaims Her Song & More

Doe Paoro's back and she comes bearing a first single that is actually a track she wrote for another artist. It didn't get used and Paoro revealed it floated back to her when she was reviewing older demos. She found it touching and wanted to and record it for herself — and one listen will make it obvious why. Her voice lilts powerfully on the chorus, with just the hint of a vocal warble as the note she hits drags out. It's a moment heavy with emotion, making the song feel powerful and personal. I'm a sucker for songs that equate love to the cosmos (truly, I have a whole playlist dedicated to the lyrical phenomenon ), so her line about the stars crumbling to dust got me. It's one of those songs. Something in it will trip you up and suck you in.