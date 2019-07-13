New Music To Know This Week: Lila Iké Brings Us To Jamaica, Doe Paoro Reclaims Her Song & More

This song would be just another track without the addition of the North African-inspired guitar line, which takes it to another place. That's what made it stand out for me, from its first note. That said, Greentea Peng (real name: Aria) has such a unique voice and really knows how to deliver a line — and that's what made me stay. She's out to capture that Alice down the rabbit hole vibe of being a little too down on the downers, and her disaffected tone gives you that empty vibe while the pre-produced drums do an amazing job of keeping the track lively. It's a rare, but in this case brilliant, combination.