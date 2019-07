In addition to creating one of the most talked-about reality TV franchises, Fleiss has gotten a reputation as one of The Bachelor's biggest trolls. He's tweeted that The Bachelor was going to take place in Mar-a-Lago and has made fun of previous Bachelorette contestants. Most recently, Fleiss was feuding with Ellen Pompeo and Kelly Ripa after the Live! with Kelly and Ryan host called his franchise "disgusting."