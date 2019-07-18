Yes, The Cast Of Secret Obsession Includes The Allstate Guy

Warning: This article contains some mild spoilers for Secret Obsession.
Netflix’s latest original thriller, Secret Obsession, takes viewers on a thrilling and terrifying ride as Jennifer (Brenda Song) recovers from a mysterious attack that leaves her with amnesia. She can’t even remember her own husband, Russell (Mike Vogel), let alone who attacked her (or why). As she heals from her injuries and as a detective looks into her case, both of them start to realize that all is not as it seems at Jennifer and Russell’s idyllic (and suspiciously secluded) mountain home — but can Jennifer regain her memory and discover the truth in time to save herself? You know the drill in these melodramatic made-for-TV-movie types, right?
If that plot isn’t enough to suck you in for an hour-and-a-half of creepy, over-the-top entertainment, perhaps the cast of Secret Obsession, all of whom are bringing their A-game to the exaggerated thriller, will do the trick. The cast includes people you've definitely seen in something else (yes, one of them is the Allstate guy), but in case you find yourself furrowing your brow and wondering why you know that face, here's a rundown of Secret Obsession's players.