Prime Day Is The Smartest Time To Get Yourself A Clarisonic

Back in the day — before your Prime subscription delivered fancy Oribe shampoo and anti-aging moisturizer to your doorstep in 2 days flat — Amazon was the go-to place for the latest tech and gadgets. Today, some of the best Prime Day deals are still on Apple Watches and AirPods, but the luxury beauty aisle is where you'll find all the hottest tech deals, like 40% off the Clarisonic cleansing brush.
During the Prime Day event — which takes place July 15 and 16 — Clarisonic is offering never-before-seen low prices on all its skin-care tools, including every cute color and vibration speed.
Like most deals, the more you spend on your new Clarisonic, the more you'll save during Prime Days. If you start with the most affordable brush, the Mia Prima, you can get the normally-$100 device for 15% off, which translates to a final price of $84. The Prima is the most pared back of all the options, yet still gentle and effective at removing tinted moisturizer and stuck-on sunscreen. It's great for Clarisonic beginners.
Upgrade to the Mia Smart, which allows you to customize your cleansing experience on your phone using the Clarisonic app, and you'll get the brush for 40% off retail, bringing its total down from $199 to $119. The most advanced Clarisonic Luxe Set, normally $299, has the biggest price-chop, coming down to $179 for Prime Days. The Luxe Set offers the Mia Smart brush, plus four different brush heads: cleansing, firming, massaging, and one special brush for foundation application.
Whichever brush you choose to add to your cart, we recommend placing your order right now, because all three will likely sell out. If you're late, it means facing that dreaded yellow banner that reads "Currently Unavailable."
