These Women Went Missing In 2019 & No One Is Talking About Them

Women and girls go missing every day.
As of the end of 2018, the FBI had about 85,000 active missing persons records, according to the agency's National Crime Information Center (NCIC). On average, over 600,000 people are typically reported missing in a year, about half of them women and girls.
But while every missing person deserves attention, the media gives certain cases of missing women and girls disproportionate coverage, particularly those of white women and people from more privileged backgrounds. A 2016 Northwestern University School of Law study found disparities in how the media covers missing white women and missing women of color.
You may have already heard about Jennifer Dulos, the Connecticut mother of five who went missing from her New Canaan house in May. Her husband and his girlfriend were arrested in connection with her disappearance and compared her case to Gone Girl (which the author of the book condemned). But it's not likely that you've heard of the other women and girls we included in this story.
Ahead, we've highlighted the cases of women and girls who went missing in 2019 you may not have heard of.
We will continue to update this story.