Jennifer Dulos Has Been Missing For Over A Week — & Her Husband Was Just Arrested

Jennifer Dulos, a New Canaan, CT mother of five, went missing after dropping her children off at school on May 26. This morning, her estranged husband was connected to the case and arrested by the New Canaan Police Department, ABC News reports.
“We miss her beyond measure,” spokesperson Carrie Luft said on behalf of Dulos’ friends and family. “Her five young children, her family, her friends, colleagues, and neighbors, as well as countless people who have never met her but who have responded to the spirit of grace and kindness that Jennifer embodies…The support and love, the concern for her children and the community efforts to help locate Jennifer have kept us going.”
Jennifer Dulos and her ex-husband, Fotis Dulos, married in 2004 and separated officially in 2017. In the two years since their separation, the two have been at odds in an ongoing custody battle, according to NBC News. Jennifer Dulos has accused Fotis Dulos of “irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening, and controlling behavior.” On top of this, Fotis Dulos reportedly also owes Jennifer Dulos’ parents $1 million in loans.
In 2017, Jennifer Dulos filed an emergency order for full custody that was ultimately denied by the judge. “I am afraid of my husband. I know that filing for divorce and filing this motion will enrage him. I know that he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way,” Jennifer Dulos wrote in her filing. “During our marriage, he told me about sickening revenge fantasies and plans to cause physical harm to others who have wronged him.” Jennifer Dulos also added that Fotis Dulos purchased a gun shortly after their divorce. The two continued to share joint custody of their children and were due to appear in multiple hearings this coming August.
In his objection, Fotis Dulos argued that he bought the weapon in case he needed to protect himself and his family. He further denied all of her allegations of abuse and intimidation of herself and their children.
Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were both taken into custody in Avon, CT, and are scheduled for a Monday court date. The couple was charged with tampering and fabricating physical evidence, and are currently both being held on $500,000 bond.
A source close to the case told The Stamford Advocate that during a search Saturday, investigators found blood in Jennifer Dulos’ New Canaan home. “We’re running a missing persons investigation as well as a criminal investigation at the same time,” Lt. Jason Ferraro said in a statement. “As those investigations expand and get more involved, obviously we’re looking at different leads.”