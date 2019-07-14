We begin our week with restless energy on Sunday, thanks to the Sun’s opposition of a retrograde Pluto, the planet of death and rebirth. Let the energy from this transit help to stir up inspiration in your mind, and be careful to act on your impulses. Instead of jumping the gun, relax and rejuvenate yourself on Sunday, as the Moon is void-of-course until early evening. Make an action plan after 7:04 p.m. EST when the Moon waxes in hard-working Capricorn. It’s easier for us to compartmentalize our emotions as we build ourselves up to the full Moon and partial lunar eclipse on Tuesday at 5:38 p.m. EST. Get ready to unpack your feelings as we approach this powerful eclipse. Our collective sense of pride is high with fiery Mars in Leo, so be careful with your reactions as we make our way through this event. Venus, the planet of love and beauty, spends her time in sensitive Cancer, intensifying our perception of our relationships. Try to remember the golden rule of treating others as you’d like to be treated while thought ruler Mercury moves retrograde this week. Reflect on the lessons that this lunar eclipse brings you — if you’re feeling lost, try playing devil’s advocate for context. Tuck in for a good night’s sleep on Tuesday, as the Moon goes void-of-course from 5:38 p.m. EST until Wednesday morning at 5:18 a.m. EST. We’re welcomed with a fresh new attitude towards endings as the Moon wanes in the forward-thinking sign of Aquarius. Draw strength by looking inwards to find your spirit of independence. Practice self-love on Wednesday, when charming Venus opposes responsible Saturn. Avoid emotional spending if possible. Instead, do something that helps you reach your goals, such as starting a new savings account or chipping away at a debt. Take your can-do attitude and make plans to tie up loose ends you may have been avoiding. We’re able to observe hidden truths with compassion on Thursday, when sweet Venus trines a retrograde Neptune. The Moon goes void-of-course again at 11:53 a.m. EST on Thursday until Friday at 5:18 p.m. EST, cautioning you against wasting your energy. Instead of starting new projects, or reaching out to people whom you want to collaborate with, concentrate your efforts on taking care of yourself and your more immediate needs. Think of a void-of-course period as a time to lay the groundwork for success — it’s a great time to reassess your health habits, get organized or revamp your space. Communication planet Mercury moves backward through Cancer on Friday, encouraging us to delve deeper into our memories. Take the opportunity to get offline and sort through your physical photos — pick out your favorites and find a new space for them in your home. Make time to connect with your loved ones as the Moon wanes in intuitive Pisces on Friday at 5:18 p.m. EST through Saturday all day. We’re ready to connect with each other on a more honest level. We’re more susceptible to alcohol and drugs during this movement, so instead of choosing a cocktail this weekend, try experimenting with some tasty non-alcoholic options.
