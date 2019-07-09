Serena Williams is many things: a mom, world-champion athlete, businesswoman, and all-around badass inspiration. At the end of that list, she should pen skin-care connoisseur. The tennis champion, who is also the cover star of the August 2019 issue of Harper's Bazaar, opened up about her skin-care routine for the publication's Go To Bed With Me series.
In it, Williams breaks down her quick yet effective bedtime regimen for glowing skin. The athlete's routine is simple (especially when compared to the roughly 100 steps we try to squeeze in before a snooze). To "come undone," as she says, she turns to seven essential products, which include coconut oil cleanser, gold-infused under-eye patches, and a cult-favorite rose water, ringing up to a whopping $889.90.
The tennis champ's routine is pure luxury, to say the least. But when you're arguably the greatest female athlete of all time... what else do you expect? Find everything Williams uses to keep her complexion beaming on (and off) the court, ahead.
Loving Earth Cold Pressed Coconut Oil
To kick off her nighttime routine, Williams uses this Australian cold-pressed coconut oil to remove her makeup. "I slather it all over my face, on my lips and under my eyes," she says. "I just heard that oil washes are good, but I’ve been doing that for years." Her daughter, Olympia, is also ahead of the double cleansing trend. "My daughter actually does the routine with me. She’s only one-and-a-half, and she loves it."
Vine Vera Vitamin C Serum
Once her face is rinsed and free of makeup, Williams uses this vitamin C serum, which helps to brighten the skin. "I found this on my baby moon in Mexico and I became insanely obsessed with it. I do a couple dabs and put it on my face," she says.
Vine Vera Resveratrol Age Defying Eye Serum
Once her base is prepped, Williams concentrates on her eyes. She starts with this serum, which has vitamin C and green tea extract to brighten and energize tired eyes.
MZ SKIN Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Mask
Once her eye serum is applied, Williams follows up with these eye patches. "I hate dark circles around my eyes so I try to get serious about treating my eyes," she says. "I leave these on for a few minutes, then I sit down in my room with Olympia and watch Finding Nemo." While the patches work their magic, she also applies more coconut oil to hydrate her lips.
MZ Skin Collagen Activating Eye Complex
Once her patches are removed, Williams follows up with a hydrating eye cream, which she also uses all over her face. "When I'm traveling I put even put this on my face because whatever you're using on your eyes is moisturizing and can work for the whole face," she explains. "It’s important to make your beauty routine your own."
She also reveals that she uses the brightening eye cream around her mouth, an area where many women of color experience discoloration. "Honestly, I have a bit of a five o' clock shadow, so I put some of this on top of my mustache," she says. "If it’s brightening [my eyes] then it’ll brighten my mustache, too."
Ayur Medic Enrichment Cream
To hydrate her combination skin, Williams finishes with this cream. "Don't forget the neck," she says. Thanks for the reminder, girl.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater
For her final step, Williams sprays this cult-favorite mist all over her skin. "I use this to set my makeup and it gives me a crazy glow, but I also use it at night," she says. "I love rose water, and roses are my favorite flower. I spray it like I'm in France." Wondering what that looks like? Tilt your head back, spray a cloud-full of mist on your skin, and imagine you're on a boat in St. Tropez.
