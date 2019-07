Love Island U.S. Has Grocery Store Zac — & He Wants "Tan Skin, Blue Eyes & A Nice Smile"

It's easy to be skeptical when you hear that your favorite show or movie is getting remade. Save for perhaps The Office, U.K.-to-U.S. adaptations don't necessarily have the best track record. However, it won't take long for the cast of the U.S. Love Island to convince you that the juggernaut U.K. reality dating show is in good hands in its American incarnation, which premieres July 9 on CBS. Sure, there are some differences. Spain has been swapped for Fiji, and you'll probably hear more about contestants "playing the field" and "hooking up" instead of "cracking on" and "grafting," but the premise holds true: A group of extremely attractive contestants must couple up with one another and see how their relationships fare through the arrivals of new suitors and sneaky eliminations. Plus, the 11 cast members kicking off the CBS show are tried-and-true fans of the original series — or at least know that the ubiquitous Love Island water bottles personalized for each contestant are the thing they should be most excited about.