Cast your mind back to the glory days of MTV, for example. It introduced us to Cribs, defined that weird concept of a 'sweet sixteen' and showed the world what a group of lads with an unimaginable pain threshold and a camera crew could do in 24-minute episode slots. It was big, bold and raucous. For right or wrong, it's how many British millennials came to understand American life and, yes, it was gloriously foreign to our way of living in little Great Britain. Needless to say, these shows didn’t always translate. Try as they might’ve, many of the programmes that made the jump across the Atlantic didn’t pack the same punch as the originals. Don’t believe me? Allow me to remind you of the British versions of American TV shows that just didn’t match up.