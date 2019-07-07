Meghan Markle’s Father Unsurprisingly Has Thoughts About Not Attending Archie’s Christening

We regret to inform you that Thomas Markle is at it again. The father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has given another interview after not being invited to baby Archie’s christening. He talked to the press about not being invited because he is estranged from his daughter, and he is estranged from his daughter, in part, because he keeps talking to the press.
“I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened,” he told the Daily Mail. He did not attend the Royal Wedding due to a heart attack, and subsequently had a public falling-out with Meghan after staged paparazzi photos. Since then, he has not been present for any of Meghan’s significant life events, and the royals haven’t commented on whether or not he had been invited.
“I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen's church at age 14,” Thomas continued. “And Archie is my new grandson, so of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents health and happiness.” Or, he could have wished them all health and happiness from Mexico, in private.
Baby Archie’s royal christening seemed to go off without a hitch. The Duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland, was present, as was Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, who are Princess Diana’s sisters and Harry and William’s aunts. Archie was certainly provided with all of the love he needed as he joined the Anglican church, without Thomas being present. The day he keeps quiet is the day pigs sprout wings and take to the skies.
View this post on Instagram
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
