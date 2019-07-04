Hannah Brown, the thirstiest Bachelorette, has been dealing with gross slut-shaming since she told Luke P. she had sex (twice!) in a windmill. She’s also reeling from the public revelation that frontrunner Jed Wyatt was very much not single when he joined the show. Brown admitted that she’s stressed out — and fans are giving her some serious love.
“I’ve got a lot of stress to burn off right now,” Brown said, during an outdoor jog on her Instagram stories, Us Weekly reports “I did not work out at all for, like, four months. Yeah, so my body turned to mush...It’s really important for me and my health to feel good, so I’m jumping back on the wagon. You can too. Woo-hoo, let’s do it! And we’ll probably die, but it’s okay,” she said, with characteristic Hannah Beast irony.
Exercise may be helping Brown deal with garbage men, but fans are also giving her support. Some lamented the hate she’s getting from the peanut gallery. Others praised Brown’s honesty about her sexy windmill experience. “The windmill is the best thing to ever happen to The Bachelorette...you are queen,” wrote user _katherineromans. “best bachelorette ever!!! please try to ignore all the pointless hate, you’re amazing girl! praying for your journey,” wrote user lmalikk, encouraging Brown to shake it off.
Even former Bachelor/Bachelorette contestants and suitors got in on the love game. Ex-boyfriend (and Refinery29’s pick for next Bachelor) Mike Johnson commented on one of Brown’s recent photos, writing, “Fly pic!” Yes, he’s still quite the gentleman, even after their breakup. And after Kaitlyn Bristowe came to Brown’s defense, Tyler Cameron signal boosted her power statement, writing, “Go off sis” on Twitter.
Cast-off Dylan Barbour also defended Brown against a hater, explaining that her situation is certainly not a walk in the park. “Hannah is dope as hell just a tough situation to be in from her perspective,” he wrote on Twitter. “Gotta put yourself in her shoes. That’s my girl though nothing but love for her.”
Hannah is dope as hell just a tough situation to be in from her perspective. Gotta put yourself in her shoes. That’s my girl though nothing but love for her— Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) July 1, 2019
