The Island Used In Fyre Fest's Promotional Videos Is For Sale For $11.8 Million

Those who attended the now-infamous Fyre Festival expected to see crystal blue water, white sand beaches, and luxurious villas. Instead, when they arrived at the festival grounds, they were met with an un-finished gravel lot and soggy tents. Well, good news for disappointed attendees: An opportunity to experience what they thought the festival would be just presented itself. According to CNBC, Saddleback Cay Private Island, the location where Fyre's Fest's misleading promotional video featuring Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and other bikini-clad models was shot, is now on the market.
The island is located in Exuma, Bahamas, and according to the listing, its 35 acres are home to seven beaches, each as gorgeous as the next. That means visitors can do as those models did in the video and run up and down the shore with carefree gleams in their eyes. Plus, no flimsy tents can be found on the real Saddleback Cay. Instead, the island features a main house as well as several guest cottages. The island is easily accessible by boat thanks to its dock, and by air since Norman's Cay, which is located nearby, has an operational airstrip.
With what Christie's International Real Estate calls "compelling views over one of the best seascapes in the world," spending time on this private island will more than make up for anyone's terrible Fyre Fest experience. However, snatching up the island will cost much more than even the festival's $12,000 VIP package. Right now, Saddleback Cay is listed for $11.8 million. Perhaps all those who were awarded damages from lawsuits against Fyre Fest founder Billy McFarland can pool their money to purchase the slice of paradise. Of course, they'd still be left to figure out how to get the likes of Kendall Jenner and Chanel Iman to come visit.
