One spectacular failure dominated social media conversations in 2017 for all the wrong reasons. The Fyre Festival used celebrities to help market two weekends of music and partying never came to be. When the festival finally started, Twitter flooded with pictures of sad cheese on bread and tents with air mattresses instead of the gourmet food and luxury villas that attendees were expecting. Now, with the surprise release of Hulu’s documentary Fyre Fraud and the upcoming premiere of Netflix’s film Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, the poorly planned event that left hundreds of millennials stuck on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma has become a trending topic once again.
Billy McFarland, the man largely responsible for the scam, is currently serving a six-year sentence in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud. But McFarland couldn’t have pulled off the con on his own. Performers, models, and influencers who had planned to attend the outdoor concert promoted the Fyre Festival on their social media accounts, unknowingly helping convince people to spend thousands of dollars on the festival.
Of course, these celebrities ended up cancelling their appearances and apologizing after learning about the disastrous reality of the festival. And in case you forgot all the stars who were connected to the event, this list will jog your memory.
Ja Rule
This list has to start with rapper Ja Rule — born Jeffrey Bruce Atkins — was the co-creator and essentially the face of the Fyre Festival. He promoted the festival on his social media platforms, but then attempted to distance himself from his partner McFarland after seeing how the festival actually turned out. He took to Twitter to defend himself on April 28, 2017, saying the event was “NOT A SCAM” and “this is NOT MY FAULT.” Still, Ja Rule has had multiple lawsuits filed against him for his involvement with the festival.
Bella Hadid
In addition to the live music, it was also implied that the tropical experience would include the attendance of celebrities, including models. In fact, the Fyre Festival’s first promotional item was a highly produced video starring a slew of models, including mega star Bella Hadid. She posted an apology, which has since been deleted, explaining that she initially thought the festival would be a great experience. She wrote, “I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I can’t stand by, although of course if I would have known about the outcome, you would have all known too.”
Kendall Jenner
Fellow model Kendall Jenner also shared posts about the Fyre Festival on her social media and faced backlash for her role in the debacle. Like many of the celebrities tied to the event, Jenner posted the infamous orange square that linked to the Fyre Festival’s page on her Instagram. She also announced that G.O.O.D. Music, which was founded by her brother-in-law Kanye West, would perform at the event.
Emily Ratajkowski
Despite shooting an ad and posing for multiple photos to help market the festival, Emily Ratajkowski and the other models involved did not actually attend the event and witness the failed fest in person. Ratajkowski has scrubbed all mention of the Fyre Festival from her Instagram and has not publicly addressed the incident.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio is a frequent attendee of Coachella, so it is no surprise that she was drawn to the Fyre Festival, which was supposed to be a similar outdoor concert in the Bahamas. Promotional material showed Ambrosio posing for pictures on a glamorous, remote beach and in the water. When concertgoers arrived at the actual festival, they learned that the luxurious “beach” was really a large patch of deserted land covered in sand and gravel.
Chanel Iman
Rounding out the many models who traveled to the Bahamian Island of Great Exuma for promo videos, but didn’t return for the chaotic festival, is Chanel Iman. Iman was also used to advertise the opportunity to swim with pigs during the two-weekend Fyre Festival getaway. There were no swimming pigs when the attendees arrived, as the adorable creatures actually live at Pig Beach, which is located on a totally separate Bahamian island.
Blink 182
Blink 182, one of the headliners for the Fyre Festival, announced that they were were cancelling its appearance after attendees had already arrived on the island. They tweeted, “We’re not confident that we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give our fans.” Considering the stages weren’t completely built by the time attendees arrived, this was definitely a smart decision.
G.O.O.D. Music
Along with Kendall Jenner’s Instagram post about G.O.O.D. Music, the Fyre Festival’s YouTube account, which is still active, uploaded a video announcing the act as part of the lineup. However, it was never clear who exactly from the collective was going to perform. Some of the artists in the group are Big Sean, Pusha T, Teyana Taylor, Desiigner, and, of course, Kanye — none of whom actually performed at Fyre, of course.
Lil Yachty
Like Migos, Lil Yachty was allegedly scheduled to perform at the Fyre Festival and still had a breakout year despite initially being named in the failed festival lineup. Lil Yachty has luckily escaped being criticized for his connection to the festival compared to the other celebrities on this list.
