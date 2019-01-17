Story from Entertainment

In Case You Forgot: Here Are The Celebs That Were Tied To Fyre Fest

Ariana Brockington
Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images.
One spectacular failure dominated social media conversations in 2017 for all the wrong reasons. The Fyre Festival used celebrities to help market two weekends of music and partying never came to be. When the festival finally started, Twitter flooded with pictures of sad cheese on bread and tents with air mattresses instead of the gourmet food and luxury villas that attendees were expecting. Now, with the surprise release of Hulu’s documentary Fyre Fraud and the upcoming premiere of Netflix’s film Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, the poorly planned event that left hundreds of millennials stuck on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma has become a trending topic once again.
Advertisement
Billy McFarland, the man largely responsible for the scam, is currently serving a six-year sentence in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud. But McFarland couldn’t have pulled off the con on his own. Performers, models, and influencers who had planned to attend the outdoor concert promoted the Fyre Festival on their social media accounts, unknowingly helping convince people to spend thousands of dollars on the festival.
Of course, these celebrities ended up cancelling their appearances and apologizing after learning about the disastrous reality of the festival. And in case you forgot all the stars who were connected to the event, this list will jog your memory.
1 of 13
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images.
Ja Rule

This list has to start with rapper Ja Rule — born Jeffrey Bruce Atkins — was the co-creator and essentially the face of the Fyre Festival. He promoted the festival on his social media platforms, but then attempted to distance himself from his partner McFarland after seeing how the festival actually turned out. He took to Twitter to defend himself on April 28, 2017, saying the event was “NOT A SCAM” and “this is NOT MY FAULT.” Still, Ja Rule has had multiple lawsuits filed against him for his involvement with the festival.
Related Stories
The Fyre Fest Island Is For Sale
Everything You Need To Know About Pig Island
The Fyre Festival Guy Has A Girlfriend
2 of 13
Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.
Bella Hadid

In addition to the live music, it was also implied that the tropical experience would include the attendance of celebrities, including models. In fact, the Fyre Festival’s first promotional item was a highly produced video starring a slew of models, including mega star Bella Hadid. She posted an apology, which has since been deleted, explaining that she initially thought the festival would be a great experience. She wrote, “I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I can’t stand by, although of course if I would have known about the outcome, you would have all known too.”
Advertisement
3 of 13
Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images.
Kendall Jenner

Fellow model Kendall Jenner also shared posts about the Fyre Festival on her social media and faced backlash for her role in the debacle. Like many of the celebrities tied to the event, Jenner posted the infamous orange square that linked to the Fyre Festival’s page on her Instagram. She also announced that G.O.O.D. Music, which was founded by her brother-in-law Kanye West, would perform at the event.
4 of 13
Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images.
Emily Ratajkowski

Despite shooting an ad and posing for multiple photos to help market the festival, Emily Ratajkowski and the other models involved did not actually attend the event and witness the failed fest in person. Ratajkowski has scrubbed all mention of the Fyre Festival from her Instagram and has not publicly addressed the incident.
5 of 13
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin

What popular influencer or model wasn’t somehow connected to the Fyre Festival? Hailey Baldwin posted a picture on her Instagram with other models, including Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, and tagged Fyre Festival, which raised awareness of the event for potential attendees.
6 of 13
Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images.
Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio is a frequent attendee of Coachella, so it is no surprise that she was drawn to the Fyre Festival, which was supposed to be a similar outdoor concert in the Bahamas. Promotional material showed Ambrosio posing for pictures on a glamorous, remote beach and in the water. When concertgoers arrived at the actual festival, they learned that the luxurious “beach” was really a large patch of deserted land covered in sand and gravel.
7 of 13
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images.
Chanel Iman

Rounding out the many models who traveled to the Bahamian Island of Great Exuma for promo videos, but didn’t return for the chaotic festival, is Chanel Iman. Iman was also used to advertise the opportunity to swim with pigs during the two-weekend Fyre Festival getaway. There were no swimming pigs when the attendees arrived, as the adorable creatures actually live at Pig Beach, which is located on a totally separate Bahamian island.
Advertisement
8 of 13
Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images.
Blink 182

Blink 182, one of the headliners for the Fyre Festival, announced that they were were cancelling its appearance after attendees had already arrived on the island. They tweeted, “We’re not confident that we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give our fans.” Considering the stages weren’t completely built by the time attendees arrived, this was definitely a smart decision.
9 of 13
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
G.O.O.D. Music

Along with Kendall Jenner’s Instagram post about G.O.O.D. Music, the Fyre Festival’s YouTube account, which is still active, uploaded a video announcing the act as part of the lineup. However, it was never clear who exactly from the collective was going to perform. Some of the artists in the group are Big Sean, Pusha T, Teyana Taylor, Desiigner, and, of course, Kanye — none of whom actually performed at Fyre, of course.
10 of 13
Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2016/WireImage/Getty Images.
Major Lazer

The same video that announced G.O.O.D. Music also announced Major Lazer as a co-headliner. The electronic dance music trio, which features Diplo, did not mention the controversy publicly until the Netflix documentary, in which Jillionaire appears.
11 of 13
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Disclosure

Another act billed as a headliner was Disclosure. The English electronic music duo was supposed to play a DJ set. Like Major Lazer, Disclosure has not spoken about the Fyre Festival.
12 of 13
Photo: David Becker/Getty Images.
Migos

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff — also known as Migos — were also named as performers at Fyre Festival. The group didn’t appear to face any backlash for being associated with the festival and went on to have a very successful year after the release of their second album Culture.
13 of 13
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Lil Yachty

Like Migos, Lil Yachty was allegedly scheduled to perform at the Fyre Festival and still had a breakout year despite initially being named in the failed festival lineup. Lil Yachty has luckily escaped being criticized for his connection to the festival compared to the other celebrities on this list.
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series