Fyre's Billy McFarland Has Negative Money In The Bank

Following the fiasco, McFarland told Rolling Stone that his top priority would be making sure every guest was refunded. He also said there would be a make-up festival in May 2018, free to everybody who bought tickets to the original. And, ever the good philanthropist, he claimed that Fyre would donate $1.50 per ticket to the Bahamian Red Cross. Two years later, no festival attendees have received refunds, and I'll go out on a limb here and say that Fyre Festival 2.0 is not happening.