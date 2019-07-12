When you think of the term "fast fashion" it often has a negative connotation that brings on the weight of ethical and environmental concerns — and rightfully so. But the truth is, often, there is nothing quicker than making something yourself. Our patterns can be made with some material (whether it's new fabric or a repurposed garment), scissors, and a needle and thread. When you're equipped with our patterns and those supplies, you can make something to wear in a few short hours...quicker than a trip to the mall or ordering something online. But most importantly, you'll have an item that you feel connected to because you made it yourself. And if you don't like it, you have the freedom to change your style by adding simple personalizations and embellishments in a way that doesn't feel as easy when you've purchased a garment from a store.