Meet The Google News Initiative Fellows!
We are excited to announce a new video series coming to YouTube tomorrow — Truth Told. We are bringing these news videos to life through the Google News Initiative and six amazing fellows.
The Google News Initiative's primary aim is to foster and bolster trustworthy, accurate and sustainable journalism across a multitude of platforms. With a series of grants to media organizations — both traditional and new — they hope to invest in the creation of quality journalism and in turn help stem the flow of misinformation and disinformation that has become so pernicious on so many digital and social media platforms.
The grant to Refinery29 has been used to develop a fellowship program comprising of six recent journalism graduates. Together they form part of a production team that will create a series for the platform's YouTube channel. The series — entitled Truth Told — will tell relatable, reliable, and insightful news stories for young women. The stories will cover a diverse range of topics from abortion to polyamory to women working in the cannabis industry.
Estephani Cano
Estephani Cano arrived in the U.S. six years ago not speaking a word of English. Many episodes of "Friends" later she is now fluent in English, can answer any "Friends" trivia question, and is able to ask for a fork in a restaurant, something she was not able to do when she first moved here. Estephani studied Anthropology in her native Colombia but had always wanted to be a journalist, so she moved to Miami to get a masters in journalism. She has just received her second (yes, you read that right, second!) masters degree at Craig Newmark Grad School of Journalism in New York and was selected to be part of the CNN Media Leadership Project while there. Despite making New York her home she misses the mountains and sun of her hometown Medellin and still dreams in Spanglish.
Shannon Domingsil
Shannon grew up on the island of Hawaii but would not be caught dead in a grass skirt. When the island got too small for Shannon she jumped to California and Chapman University. She is currently a junior working toward her major in News and Documentary. Even after she started her journalism studies, her Filipino mother still questioned whether she wanted to fulfill her "Filipino destiny" and be a nurse. She firmly rejected that path in favor of journalism. She aspires to be an anchor with her own TV show. Her favorite Karaoke song is If I Ain’t Got You by Alicia Keys and she sang it with James Cordon while in the audience of his "Late Late Show."
Emily Holshouser
Emily is usually found down a rabbit hole, an internet rabbit hole that is. With a passionate desire to tell the stories that are not always front page news Emily wants to delve deep into the furthest corners of the World Wide Web. She grew up in North Carolina going to school with Confederate flags on licence plates in the carpool lane and her dad telling her to go and read The New York Times while playing his banjo. She is currently a student at California State University, Northridge majoring in TV production. She lives in Los Angeles and believes that she would make a great Valley girl.
Astrid Kayembe
Astrid is usually found with a cup of Boba in an edit bay pouring over hours of footage, the more the better. Growing up in South LA meant growing up in a marginalized community that she feels has not been represented fairly or often enough in the media. She plans to change that. With her mother’s rich Belizean storytelling heritage and her Congolese surname, Astrid is ready to take on the world. She is currently a journalism student at USC in Los Angeles and is a multimedia journalist for the USC Annenberg Media platform. Fun fact: She was once part of a Trojan Marching Band and loves empanadas.
Justine Lang
Happiness for Justine is a good cup of tea, The New York Times, and her adoring Labrador, Luna. She was born in Japan but is British. She has lived on five continents (three before she was 10) and most definitely calls herself a global citizen. She began her journalism career on a newspaper in London rising rapidly up the ranks to become the first female news editor they had ever appointed. She then moved into television making documentaries and reality shows both in London and New York. Her final move was into broadcast news. She has worked for some of the biggest broadcasters in the world, including BBC NEWS and CNN. She has covered stories from Virginia to Nairobi to Delhi. She is married with two teenage daughters who give her joy and grey hairs in equal measure.
Ashley Omoma
Ashley realized there was injustice in the world when she was made to wash up the dishes while her brother played video games at home. Coming from a traditional Nigerian household Ashley soon learned that she was going to have to make noise if things were going to change. Becoming a journalist seemed the perfect job to do just that; show the inequalities that prevail for women of color and the marginalized in this world. Ashley is currently completing a Masters in Journalism at UC Berkeley but calls Queens, New York home. Her end of year documentary project profiled a formerly incarcerated pregnant woman. Ashley has a twin sister and loves to dance at any given opportunity.
