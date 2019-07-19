Meet The Google News Initiative Fellows!

1 of 6

Estephani Cano



Estephani Cano arrived in the U.S. six years ago not speaking a word of English. Many episodes of "Friends" later she is now fluent in English, can answer any "Friends" trivia question, and is able to ask for a fork in a restaurant, something she was not able to do when she first moved here. Estephani studied Anthropology in her native Colombia but had always wanted to be a journalist, so she moved to Miami to get a masters in journalism. She has just received her second (yes, you read that right, second!) masters degree at Craig Newmark Grad School of Journalism in New York and was selected to be part of the CNN Media Leadership Project while there. Despite making New York her home she misses the mountains and sun of her hometown Medellin and still dreams in Spanglish.