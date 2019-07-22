Truth Told

About

The Google News Initiative was established to encourage trustworthy, accurate and sustainable journalism across a multitude of platforms. With a series of grants to media organizations - both traditional and new - the aim is to invest in the creation of quality journalism and stem the flow of misinformation and disinformation, aka fake news, that has become so prevalent on many digital and social media platforms. The grant to Refinery29 has been used to develop a fellowship program comprised of six recent journalism graduates. Together they form part of a production team that will create a series for the platform's YouTube channel. The series - entitled Truth Told - will tell relatable human-interest news stories that we hope will resonate with the Refinery29's audience of young women. The stories will cover a diverse range of topics from the abortion ban to polyamory to black women working in the cannabis industry. The series will start airing in mid-July every Saturday.