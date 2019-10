Why The Treatment Of So-called “ISIS Families” Is An Injustice — & A Crisis

Here’s how we got here. In 2003, US forces invaded Iraq, getting rid of Saddam Hussein, president of Iraq for 24 years and a Sunni Muslim who targeted different minority populations with his brutal regime, including Shia Muslim groups. After 2003, these Shia groups who had been victimized rose up and, in some areas, took their revenge for years of abuse out on the Sunni population, leading to a brutal sectarian war in 2006 to 2008. Some within the Sunni community, angered by this new period of abuse and complete impunity for crimes committed by the mostly Shia state, formed extremist groups that eventually became the Islamic State or ISIS. ISIS took control of major cities across Iraq in 2014, and continued to control territory in the country until the end of 2017, brutally governing hundreds of thousands of people.