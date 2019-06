In the wake of Weinstein's downfall, the brand's future seemed uncertain as more and more celebrities spoke out about being bullied into wearing Marchesa by the movie mogul. When the Weinstein story first broke, actress Jessica Chastain took to Twitter, writing, “I was warned from the beginning. The stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an environment for it to happen again.” also reportedly tried to pressure Felicity Huffman Renée Zellweger, and Kerry Washington to wear Marchesa to Hollywood events.