Jaclyn Hill Is Giving Every Person Who Bought Her Lipstick A Refund

It's been a whirlwind month for Jaclyn Hill, who has been dealing with backlash after launching her eponymous makeup brand. Soon after the release of her So Rich lipsticks, customers started to call out manufacturing flaws, including tiny black holes and lumps. In response to the complaints, Hill announced that she would be giving customers a full refund and new product if they contacted the company about the lipstick — while also assuring all customers that the lipsticks were still safe for use. Now, she is speaking out again with the news that every single order will be fully refunded, regardless of satisfaction with the product — no contact necessary.