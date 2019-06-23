Meghan Markle's Brother Is On A "Personal Crusade" To Redeem Their Image

Just when we thought we had heard the last from Meghan Markle’s estranged family members, the Duchess of Sussex’ half-brother is back in the spotlight, and he has an interesting request.
Thomas Markle Jr. is on a “personal crusade” to restore the Markle family’s public persona. How? The first step is by reuniting with the duchess at baby Archie’s christening. Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their first child in May.
“I can’t say whether I’m going to be invited, you know, I can’t say if Meghan is going to say, ‘Okay, enough is enough and, yes, I want my family back in my life,’” Thomas told the U.K. Express.
Ever since Meghan and Harry first went public with their relationship back in 2016, things have been rocky with duchess’ paternal side. Besides her mother, Doria Ragland, none of Meghan’s family members were present at the May 2018 Royal Wedding.
Back in January, Thomas told the Daily Mail he was getting married and would be extending an invite to Meghan and Harry in hopes of reconciling. But, about a month later, Thomas accused Meghan of becoming a “little Hollywood starlet” in another interview. He also blamed her for igniting the feud between himself, his father, and sister Samantha back when Meghan first moved to Toronto to work on Suits.
Thomas also told the U.K. Express that his father, who ignited a scandal days before the Royal Wedding by staging paparazzi photos back in 2018, “wants his grandchild in his life” and hopes that Meghan will consider ending this feud.
"We've been dragged through the gutter long enough. It's about time we get some peace in our lives,” Thomas said.
